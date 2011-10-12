Topics

CG Whiz offers awesome prizes

By () Web design  

£20,000 worth of prizes and opportunity to work at The Mill

Win six months of awesome CG learning

Win six months of awesome CG learning

Escape Studios, the computer graphics training academy, is running a contest with an amazing opportunity as a prize: a 12-week visual effects course at their academy, followed by a 12-week placement at post-production company The Mill (responsible for Nike’s World Cup ad and more recently the Doritos/Pepsi Max commercials).

The main prize is available to amateurs, but young professionals can also enter for a chance to win an Escape Studios ZBrush for 3D Artist online course, a Hewlett Packard (HP) Pavilion laptop and a showreel review by the panel of judges.

There are also various goodies for runners up.

To enter, submit a show reel or set of stills compiled into a video by 12th November 2011.

The demo reel of last year's winner is here.

See more Web design articles

Related articles