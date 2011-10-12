CG Whiz offers awesome prizes

Win six months of awesome CG learning

Escape Studios, the computer graphics training academy, is running a contest with an amazing opportunity as a prize: a 12-week visual effects course at their academy, followed by a 12-week placement at post-production company The Mill (responsible for Nike’s World Cup ad and more recently the Doritos/Pepsi Max commercials).



The main prize is available to amateurs, but young professionals can also enter for a chance to win an Escape Studios ZBrush for 3D Artist online course, a Hewlett Packard (HP) Pavilion laptop and a showreel review by the panel of judges.



There are also various goodies for runners up.



To enter, submit a show reel or set of stills compiled into a video by 12th November 2011.



The demo reel of last year's winner is here.