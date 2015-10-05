The design secrets of Facebook, Google and Twitter revealed

Ever wanted to know how tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Google get their inspiration? How they stay relevent and plan their working day? Well, now you can with a new documentary that offers up an exclusive glimpse into their world.

Design Disruptors is a new film from InVision, taking an intimate look at the working process of product designers at Airbnb, Google, Facebook and more. With over 15 companies included in the documentary, it's a rare glimpse into the working world of some of the most successful companies to date.

"The impact these companies are having on industries that have remained largely unchanged for a century is astounding," begins InVision CEO Clark Valberg. "Design Disruptors showcases the incomparable impact design is having on modern businesses, and in turn the world." Directed by Matt D'Avella, the film will be available next year.

