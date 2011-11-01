Homeless charity needs IT volunteers

Up to nine temporary centres will be set up in London by Crisis, the national charity for single homeless people, as part of Crisis at Christmas.

The centres will provide vital companionship and hot meals for homeless and vulnerably housed people as well as essential services like health checks, housing advice, training and further education opportunities.

The charity is asking for enthusiastic and inspiring volunteers who are confident in facilitating ICT workshops or would enjoy supporting guests surf the Internet or use a PC for the very first time. You could help guests write a CV, learn to use Microsoft Office, surf the internet or use a PC for the very first time.

In 2010, 1,884 people visited the charity’s on-site internet cafes. Shifts run from 10am to 7pm, from Friday 23 December through to Thursday 29 December. Crisis for Christmas asks that every volunteer signs up for a minimum of two shifts.

You can find out how to volunteer by visiting www.crisis.org.uk/volunteering or by calling 0300 636 1000.