How to turn your unwanted junk into art

Following their 40 days of dating experiment, multidisciplinary designer and Sagmeister & Walsh partner Jessica Walsh and fellow New York creative Timothy Goodman are collaborating again on a new project, titled Quotes on Shit, which breathes new life into unwanted objects.

"We all use so much shit," comments Walsh. "We collect shit, buy shit, trade shit and then throw shit away. So what happens with all this old shit? Is there a life after it leaves our hands? Shit winds up in our garbage, on our streets, in our landfills, and in our junk shops.

We feel bad for this rejected shit, so want to rescue and breathe new life into it by giving it a voice with words

"We feel bad for this abandoned and rejected shit, so we want to rescue them and breathe new life into them by giving them a voice with words. We want to turn old shit into new shit, and give them a second chance to be loved and find a new home. We are giving away the new objects we create to anyone who wants to provide them a loving home."

The duo are giving away the new objects they create to anyone who can provide a loving home. They're also looking for anyone willing to donate any unwanted objects so they can make it new again. Email the team at quotesonshit@gmail.com to get involved.