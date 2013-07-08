Online dating: the designer's experience

The new project from Sagmeister & Walsh partner Jessica Walsh reads like a rom-com script. Set in New York, it stars Jessica, 'a hopeless romantic, jumping into relationships too quickly, always looking to find the one,' and Tim, 'afraid of commitment, often dating many girls at once, and he’s losing sight of what a healthy relationship means.'

Within the project, the couple had to see each other everyday, visit a therapist once a week and go on one weekend trip together.

'It’s been said that it takes 40 days to change a bad habit,' reads the projects description. 'In an attempt to explore and hopefully overcome their fears and inadequacies, Tim and Jessica will go through the motions of a relationship for the next 40 days: the commitment, time, companionship, joys and frustrations. Can they help each other, or will they fall into their same habits? Will they damage their friendship? What if they fall in love? '

Day Three, Forty Days of Dating by Darren Newman

Eighty designers, illustrators and artists were asked to contribute typographic pieces to project's website, two designs every day. Each of the 40 days was also documented with a questionnaire, while Jessica and Tim collaborated on a string of projects: one of the strangest of which saw the pair hold hands for eight hours nonstop, recording the whole thing.

