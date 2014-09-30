Innovative tool will help you to read the internet 3 times faster

It's said that this generation are one of the worst when it comes to concentration; from apps to endless electronic devices, many won't want to waste time when it comes to reading articles online. This innovative new banner helps internet users to read content up to 3 times faster.

"Today's generation doesn't have patience to read anything longer than a headline," explains designer Daniel Barak. "So for the launch of Cellcom's new 4.5G network, we wanted them to experience the speed through a unique content utility that will change the way they consume content online."

"Normally, a person reads around 180 words per minute and 80 per cent of reading is wasted on eye movement from left to right. The technique behind The Speed Reading Banner is called RSVP (Rapid Serial Visual Presentation) which shows the user only 1 word at a time, enabling him or her to read up to 400 words per minute and even faster."

