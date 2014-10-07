Save the date with these type-tastic wedding invites

Designer Gavin Strange brought his creative flair to the table for his wedding invites

There are some really stunning samples of invitation design out there, creating even more excitement for birthdays, weddings and more. As a designer, you'll want your invites to showcase your creative style – these wedding invites from Aardman's senior designer Gavin Strange proves that having that creative touch can really make your invites stand out from the crowd.

"We're so stoked with our lovely 'Save the date' cards! Designed by me using Hoefler & Co's gorgeous typefaces 'Gotham', 'Knockout' and 'Surveyor'," explains Strange. "They were then hand letter pressed in metallic gold ink by the lovely Kate Edwards aka The Printsmith, right here in Bristol.

"They're printed on 425gsm cotton white 'Waterford' paper, which is hand-made at St Cuthberts paper mill in Somerset," adds Strange. "We finished them off by hand 'edging' the cards with a metallic gold edge and thin border around the front, and popped them in black velvet envelopes." Take an in-depth look at the designs below.

Have you created some inspiring invites? Let us know in the comments box below!