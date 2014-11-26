Top designers create new Innocent smoothie labels

The designers put their own spin on the smoothie label

Packaging designs can be everything when it comes to selling a new product. From beer label designs to minimal packaging, your look says a lot about your brand. Smoothie producers Innocent recently celebrated their 15th anniversary and to mark the occassion, they asked a bunch of creatives to reinvent their logo.

Innocent had a whole host of designers on board for the project including Kate Moross, Mademoiselle Robot, Alex Mathers, David Airey, What Olivia Did, Grace Woodward and Ben the Illustrator. From the bold and the bright to the more understated, each design is part of Innocent Smoothie's 'Golden Bottles' range.

Helen Pomphrey, marketing manager at innocent says, "We’ve always wanted to make stuff that tastes good and does you some good but that looks good too. We wanted to ask some of our favourite creatives to takeover and work their magic on our smoothie labels." We're particularly in awe of Ben the Illustrator's offering – take a closer look at the design below.

Which label design is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!