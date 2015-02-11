Valentine's-inspired calendar records the amount of love in the air

Is this the most inventive Valentine's Day calendar design ever?

Ah, Valentine's Day. Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying there's definitely a sense of romance in the air. Obviously graphic designers and illustrators get the romantic feeling a few months earlier, as product designs for Valentine's gifts come through thick and fast in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Have you ever wanted a calendar that will graphically chart your life of you and your other half? Well, look no further. Life Calendar: Love Life, Day by Day is a design that does just that. Each day is represented with a clear heart that is meant to be completed according to your life as a couple. Divided into 4 parts: activities, talking, pampering and sex, there's also space for extra notes.

Whilst it might be a bit much for some, it's a clever little calendar that will keep you and your partner on your toes. The calendar is also valid for any year, with the 365 hearts numbered and ordered by month. Designed by Wap-oh! you can purchase it on their website now.

