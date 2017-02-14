You'll love these 10 brilliantly creative Valentine's Day designs

Valentine's Day – the celebration of love. Ahhhhh! Every year, this holiday inspires designers and illustrators all over the world to pick up their best pencils, drawing tools and digital kit, and create beautiful, personal artwork to show their loved ones just how much they mean to them.

We've got a host of resources to help you get creative this Valentine's day – from free Photoshop brushes and Illustrator brushes, to free textures and vector art – and here are 10 top Valentine's Day designs to inspire you...

01. Love bike

Malina Omut's animated illustration is one of our favourite Valentine's Day images

Romania-born illustrator Malina Omut has marked this year's Valentine's Day with a quirky looping animation, Love Bike. The piece showcases her off-beat playful style, which has been commissioned by clients including The Washington Post, Harvard Business Review and more.

02. Valentine's Day

Illustrator Joe Snow drew this Valentine's Day tribute

Agency Rush needed no excuse to share the love. The illustration agency, which has offices in Brighton and New York, called on its talented team of image-makers to "spread some heart-felt messages" with a batch of illustrated hearts. Head over to the site to see more.

03. Valentine Google Doodle

You'll find a number of Valentine's-inspired Google Doodle concepts on Swanand Danholkar's website

India-based Swanand Dabholkar produced a few concepts for Valentine's Day's Google Doodle. If you like them, head over to his Behance site and show him some love.

04. Happy Valentines Every Day

Nearly Normal keep it classy with their Valentine's Day offering

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without a GIF or two… London-based creative studio Nearly Normal have designed a "special gift" this year. They invite you to share it – you can see a static grab above – and say don't wait until Sunday.

05. Zaxy Packaging

A geometric take on the traditional love heart

This identity for the packaging and point of sale for Zaxy was inspired by Valentine's Day and was created by Brazilian graphic designer Camila Romais with designer Gustavo Mossini. We love the geometric take on the traditional heart shape – it really makes the product and illustrations pop!

06. Love Brew variety pack

Designer Staci Paul created the beer labels for her boyfriend

If love potion was the bottled, beer kind we think it would look a little bit like this! Created by designer Staci Paul as a Valentine's Day present for her boyfriend, she developed different label designs for each beer to represent its flavours and overall taste.

07. My Geeky Valentine

You'll love Joanna's hilarious geeky Valentine's designs

"It's Valentine's day soon and even graphic designers, type geeks and web designers deserve special cards for the geek they love," explains New York based designer Joanna Behar. Take a look at her hilarious take on geeky Valentine's Day over on Behance.

08. Valentine's illustration

This gorgeous Valentine's print would look good on your wall all year round

Freelance designer David Goh created this beautiful Valentine's print. This one, titled The Greatest Thing, is just one of a series of illustration he created to celebrate the holiday of love. This romantic design is one that will look good on your wall all year round.

09. Lovebot 214

A (temporary) tattoo shows how much you love someone, right?

Many people cement their love for someone with a tattoo. But if you're not to keen (or sure) on the idea of forever, this brilliant temporary Lovebot design from Tattly makes a great gesture. Designed by Julia Rothman, the pack of two means you can both wear one. Awwww!

10. You're My Lobster

These prints are exclusively available from Not On The High Street

Dorest-based paper cut artist Kyleigh's Papercuts print, You're My Lobster is inspired by Phoebe from 'Friends' and created from two pieces of paper. This open edition papercut is exclusive to Not On The High Street, with each edition cut to order in a paper colour of your choice, numbered on the reverse and available either unframed or framed.

