The weekly planner redesigned for improved inspiration

Everyone has their preferred methods of staying organised. In such a hectic industry, good digital and physical products are imperrative to keeping your schedule simple and easy to follow. However, some aren't so happy with the physical products currently on offer – and that's where The Week Dominator comes in.

"Trevor and I were both using the pomodoro method and other time management strategies and we both were dissatisfied with the planners that were out there," explains co-creator Jesse Phillips. "We talked about creating a planner that would incorporate the best time management and success principles and have a special layout for time blocking & the pomodoro technique.

"I created a Beta version of the planner earlier this year that was well received and highly reviewed. Then Trevor and I teamed up to complete the project. We've gone through several revisions and made some major changes from the Beta. Including adding a lot of time management and goal planning features that make The Week Dominator much more useful."

