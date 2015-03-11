Win a limited edition Moodbook by OFFF founder Héctor Ayuso

Click the image to get a closer look at the Moodbook

There's always one thing designers, illustrators, artists, web designers and animators all have in common – the notepad. Even in our digital age, you can't beat jotting down your ideas, to-do lists and doodles on a beautiful notepad. Agree? You'll love this giveaway.

The team over at Fluoro have teamed up with OFFF director and founder Héctor Ayuso and Barcelona-based boutique studio Mucho to create The Moodbook. Designed by Ayuso himself, the notepad is made up of eight beautiful, well-crafted paper stocks and produced in a very limited edition that is not available for sale anywhere in the world.

The paper stocks include, Rives tweed extra white; Conqueror bamboo crema; Matter goya white; Keaycolour camel; Sirio nero; Conqueror laid pearl; Conqueror Stonemarque and Flora calla. Head here for your chance to win your own copy of The Moodbook.

