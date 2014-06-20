You'll want this wonderfully weird designers notepad

The inspiration pad strays from conventional lines and provides something much better

As designers, you're known for loving Moleskines, with some preferring some superb design notebooks that aren't Moleskines. This latest product from design and advertising agency TM led by Marc Thomasset is definitely in that latter category.

Launching their Inspiration Pad over five years ago, Thomasset has decided to create a new, second edition due to popular demand. The 48-page notebook strays from the traditional thin blues lines of your standard pad and instead opts for 3D-effect designs, wavey additions and swirls to get your creativity going.

As creatives, you tend not to think in conventional ways, so why should your notepad? We have no doubts that this latest Inspiration Pad will be as popular as the first. What are you waiting for? Get scribbling! Grab yours here.

[via Creative Boom]

