You'll love these 2D pixel art playing cards

2D pixel art and bold colour choices make for some pretty playing cards

Playing cards have been part of human life for over a millennium, used for everything from children's games to grown-up gambling, as well as being utilised for roles as diverse as the staple magician's tool and advertisers' promotional material.

The back is a blank canvas for artistic expression and it's one that designers are jumping on to with glee including artist Junichi Tsuneok who has produced art for acts such as Mos Def and Mudhoney as well as for the likes of Nike.

Ultimate Universe playing cards mix design elements of 2D pixel art, Japanese Mythology whilst using striking colour schemes to really make an impact; if colour isn't your thing, they're also available in greyscale! We have no doubt you'll fall in love with these designs.

Like this? Read these!

What do you make of these playing card designs? Let us know in the comments box below!