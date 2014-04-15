Now you can learn graphic design while playing poker

As a graphic designer, there are plenty of things you need to know before you get started. There are the tools every graphic designer needs, the best graphic design books and names every graphic designer needs to know. But what if all that knowledge could be condensed into one deck of imaginative custom playing cards?

The Design Deck enables you to learn graphic design while playing poker. It's by no means on par with a degree or graphic design experience but it's a fun and simple way to learn the essentials of graphic design, improve your skills as a designer, and understand more about the design you interact with everyday.

Each of the 52 faces has a piece of useful design information, complete with a visual example, combining to create a well-rounded, thorough examination of the subject. They're also printed on thick 310gsm cardstock with a linen texture, so they feel great too!

Back the Kickstarter and bag your own deck of Graphic Design cards.

