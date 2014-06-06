What playing cards taught you about visual design

Deckaholic celebrates the design and impact of playing cards

Playing cards have been around for decades and have provided hours of entertainment on a rainy day. However, they may have taught you more about visual design than you might have first thought - just look at custom playing cards for example. Deckaholic is a brand new site that aims to celebrate and inform about the humble playing card.

"It's a collaborative site devoted to cataloging the world of card decks and supporting the deck design community with tools and resources," explains creator Stephanie Gioia. "Card decks are powerful tools for ideation, diagnosis, learning, play, and presentation.

"Browse the library of published decks from around the world, contribute your own, learn about deck design and join the Deckaholic community." Let us know how you get on!

