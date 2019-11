In this issue we also find out how you can build your own social network, which engages users and grows traffic, and talk to those affected by the PayPal scandal and ask how the payment provider could improve its service. Plus, there's our usual mix of design and development tutorials:

Master CSS3 grid alignment

Develop for Facebook's Open Graph

Build an app with MongoDB

Get started with the iOS platform

Design a calendar in Fireworks

Create a Google Talkbot (part 2)