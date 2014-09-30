Create an oil painting with this WebGL experience

This WebGL experiment creates stunning patterns throughout

Almost all modern computers and most smartphones have powerful GPUs; graphics processors that often have more number-crunching power than the CPU. But until recently web pages and mobile websites couldn't use them - meaning slow, low-quality graphics, almost always in 2D.

That all changed when WebGL was released in the latest versions of Firefox and Chrome. WebGL, based on the well-known OpenGL 3D graphics standard, gives JavaScript plugin-free access to the graphics hardware, via the HTML5 canvas element - making realtime 3D graphics in web pages possible. And creating a whole host of amazing examples of WebGL in action.

Created by George Corney, this incredible website is experimenting by coupling a CPU-based rigid body simulation with a GPU-based fluid simulation in OpenGL ES; the results are absolutely beautiful. Best viewed in the latest version of Chrome, scroll, swipe and click away to create an almost oil-painting-like effect.

