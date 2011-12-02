Topics

January 2012 (#223)

This month we show you how to build the perfect web app and how to make careful decisions to ensure it's a success, too. We also explain how to monetise Facebook and convert your fans into customers

There's also a brilliant feature on inclusive web content. Penny Everett provides 10 ways to present content in a way that people with visual and motor impairments, as well as cognitive disabilities, can easily access it. And the rest of the issue isn't too shabby either:

  • Code a CSS3 page-flip effect
  • Design a media player with jPlayer
  • Create an ecommerce theme with Magento
  • Build a 2D physics game in Corona
  • Create a multi-platform app with Brightcove
  • Interview: Jared Spool on intuitive design
