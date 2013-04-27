10 top data visualization resources

The web is a wonderful thing, brimming with resources and inspiration for people wanting to present information in an exciting and dynamic way. But, sometimes, too much choice can be confusing, so we've picked 10 top sites that will really help you get to grips with it.

Also read: The best tools for data visualization

Access thousands of awesome infographics at Visual.ly

If you're after infographics and data visualization inspiration, Visual.ly is a brilliant starting point. Featuring over 33,000 examples, this site describes itself as 'the world's largest community of infographics and data visualization'. Artwork is helpfully organised into specific topics for easy navigation. Each piece also features details of the artist behind it, as well as a short description and link to the original source.

Featuring thousands of brilliant examples of data visualisation, you're sure to find inspiration on Pinterest

Featuring thousands of inspirational images, Pinterest is full of beautiful examples of data visualization. Simply use the keyword search tool and watch the screen fill up with awesome infographics in every subject you can imagine from artists all over the world!

Behance is a great resource for finding new work from artists all over the world

Artists all over the world have a Behance portfolio, which makes it a great resource for finding brilliant examples of data visualization. Use they keyword search tool to find exactly what you're looking for, then organise the work by most recently posted, most appreciated, featured and more. A brilliant place to find new, undiscovered artwork.

The team behind Daily Infographic spend hours searching the web for the best infographics so you don't have to

This site does exactly what it says on the tin, or title. Delivering a new infographic each day, the team behind Daily Infographic spend countless hours searching the web for the most interesting, stimulating, mind-blowing infographics. They then curate their findings and choose one infographic to publish every week-day.

Get your work featured and find inspiration on Submit Infographics

Submit Infographics by Killer Infographics is a user generated gallery, in which artists everywhere can submit their infographic to be featured on the site. Work featured comes complete with a review, link back and an audience that loves data visualization. It's all free, all the team behind the site ask for in return is a like on the site's Facebook page.

Information is beautiful was founded and is run by independent data journalist and information designer David McCandless

This blog is run by London-based author, writer and designer David McCandless. Being a lover of data visualisation, McCandless uses the site to celebrate beautiful information design and infographics.

There's something for everyone on this awesome data visualisation blog Cool Infographics

OK, so we could spend all day looking at this cool blog that collects awesome infographics and data visualizations from all over the web. No matter what you're into, you'll find a topic on this site of interest. Cool Infographics is run by Randy Krum, president of data visualization company InfoNewt.

Find inspiration among the 772 projects that currently feature on data visualisation site Visual Complexity

Visual complexity showcases a huge range of visualizations and infographics, with over 750 projects submitted to the site. In order to help find what you're looking for among the extensive portfolio, graphics have categorised - including art, biology and music - with each image accompanied by informative text.

Flowing Data showcases many awesome infographics and visualisations, all accompanied by explanantory text

Flowing Data explores how designers and computer scientists are using data to understand things better through data visualization. The site showcases some awesome infographics and visualizations, all with accompanied commentary.

Get some inspiration from the literally thousand of visualisations on Many Eyes

If it's inspiration you're looking for then Many Eyes is a fantastic starting point. The data visualization site features literally thousands of inforgraphics for you to browse through, as well as a tool for creating your own visualizations.

Liked this? Read these!

Free graphic design software available to you right now!

The best collage maker tools - and most are free!

Photoshop tips, tricks and fixes to try today

Have we left an important data visualization resource off our list? Let us know about it in the comments box below...