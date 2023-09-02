I just bought an Apple Watch – but wish I'd waited for this record-low Labor Day price

My favourite Labor Day deal so far is this record-low price on the most powerful Apple Watch – the Series 8. It's discounted by 22% at Amazon, bringing it to just $309. That saves you $90 on the newest Apple Watch.
Actually, it's not my favourite because I've missed out, having just bought an Apple Watch. Full disclosure – I bought the SE 2022, because I couldn't justify the extra money for the extra features of the Series 8. But this deal has made me regret my choice as the price difference is now minimal (only $10 if you're willing to sacrifice cellular connection on your Series 8). See our Apple Watch generations guide to find out which model is best for you.
Apple Watch Series 8
Was: $399
Now: $309.99 at Amazon
Save: $250
Overview: The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest and most powerful on the market – and has features none of the other models include. It's also the most durable of all the Watches, and the display is better, too. This deal is on the 41mm option.
Key features: Our Apple Watch 8 review explores the features, which include Crash Detection, Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Electrical Heart sensor and app, and temperature sensor. It also has all the usual messaging and call functionality, and more.
Price history: The RRP is $399 for this model, though it's been fluctuating between $330 and $399 for a while now. This is the lowest we've ever seen by at least $30, and the lowest around at the moment.
Price comparison: BestBuy: $329.99 | Walmart: $329.99
Reviews: We gave the the Apple Watch 8 a very respectable four stars. On the plus side we loved the bright, always-on screen and fast, smooth performance, but we felt it was only incrementally better than the Series 7.
TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑
Not sure which Apple Watch you want? See the deals we've found below (or see our Apple Watch SE 2022 review).