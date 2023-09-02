I just bought an Apple Watch – but wish I'd waited for this record-low Labor Day price

By Georgia Coggan
published

The Series 8 is at an all-time low.

The Apple Watch 8, in a record low deal for Prime Day.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

My favourite Labor Day deal so far is this record-low price on the most powerful Apple Watch – the Series 8. It's discounted by 22% at Amazon, bringing it to just $309. That saves you $90 on the newest Apple Watch.

Actually, it's not my favourite because I've missed out, having just bought an Apple Watch. Full disclosure – I bought the SE 2022, because I couldn't justify the extra money for the extra features of the Series 8. But this deal has made me regret my choice as the price difference is now minimal (only $10 if you're willing to sacrifice cellular connection on your Series 8). See our Apple Watch generations guide to find out which model is best for you.

Apple Watch Series 8 $309.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8
Was: $399
Now: $309.99 at Amazon
Save: $250

Overview: The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest and most powerful on the market – and has features none of the other models include. It's also the most durable of all the Watches, and the display is better, too. This deal is on the 41mm option.

Key features: Our Apple Watch 8 review explores the features, which include Crash Detection, Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Electrical Heart sensor and app, and temperature sensor. It also has all the usual messaging and call functionality, and more. 

Price history: The RRP is $399 for this model, though it's been fluctuating between $330 and $399 for a while now. This is the lowest we've ever seen by at least $30, and the lowest around at the moment.

Price comparison: BestBuy: $329.99 | Walmart: $329.99

Reviews: We gave the the Apple Watch 8 a very respectable four stars. On the plus side we loved the bright, always-on screen and fast, smooth performance, but we felt it was only incrementally better than the Series 7.

TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal

Not sure which Apple Watch you want? See the deals we've found below (or see our Apple Watch SE 2022 review).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

Related articles