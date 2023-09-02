I just bought an Apple Watch – but wish I'd waited for this record-low Labor Day price

Apple Watch Series 8

Was: $399

Now: $309.99 at Amazon

Save: $250

Overview: The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest and most powerful on the market – and has features none of the other models include. It's also the most durable of all the Watches, and the display is better, too. This deal is on the 41mm option.

Key features: Our Apple Watch 8 review explores the features, which include Crash Detection, Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Electrical Heart sensor and app, and temperature sensor. It also has all the usual messaging and call functionality, and more.

Price history: The RRP is $399 for this model, though it's been fluctuating between $330 and $399 for a while now. This is the lowest we've ever seen by at least $30, and the lowest around at the moment.

Price comparison: BestBuy: $329.99 | Walmart: $329.99

Reviews: We gave the the Apple Watch 8 a very respectable four stars. On the plus side we loved the bright, always-on screen and fast, smooth performance, but we felt it was only incrementally better than the Series 7.



TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

