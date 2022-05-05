The best ASUS Chromebook Flip prices in May 2022

The best ASUS Chromebook Flip prices offer fantastic value for a versatile, super-portable 2-in-1 laptop. Chromebooks, which run Chrome OS and so can't run the same range of desktop software as fully fledged laptops, are seen as a budget option, but with the ASUS Flip, premium Chromebooks became a real thing, offering stunning looks and a flexible flip-screen form factor.

And that doesn't mean you lose the value factor that was the main selling point of Chromebook. While the highest-spec ASUS Chromebook flip prices are as expensive as some fully fledged laptops, there's a wide range of Chromebook flips offering something at almost every price point, and with the best ASUS Chromebook Flip deals, you can get even better prices.

Below, we've rounded up the best ASUS Chromebook Flip deals available now on a range of products in the line, from super-compact budget 11.6 and 12in Chromebooks for students to the beefier 15.6in C536. We've outlined the pros and cons of each based on their specs and customer reviews and we provide links to the best current prices available online.

The best ASUS Chromebook Flip prices available today

(Image credit: ASUS )

The ASUS C436 makes the phrase 'premium Chromebook' a reality, offering a sleek dual-tapered design and great ergonomics. The 360-degree hinge is super smooth in action and can hold the display secure at any angle – lifting the keyboard in laptop mode not only gives you the perfect angle for typing, and it also improves the sound from the speakers underneath, which do otherwise lack power due to their position.

the C436 can be configured up to a 10th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which are impressive specs for a Chromebook, and it supports Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens for drawing and notetaking on the touch screen. You also get a full-size keyboard and good-sized trackpad, and you get two USB-C ports and there's a microSD slot for extra storage.

With prices ranging from $599 to $999 depending on the configuration, this certainly isn't the cheapest ASUS Chromebook Flip, but, along with its bigger brother, the C536 below, it's the most attractive Chromebook we've ever seen to date, and there's a good chance to seeing ASUS Chromebook Flip deals on this one, shaving something off the price.

(Image credit: ASUS )

02. Asus Chromebook Flip C536 The best 15-inch Chromebook Flip CPU: Up to 11th Intel Core i7 processor | Graphics: Up to Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics | Display: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p), 250 nits, IPS display | RAM: Up to 16 GB | Storage: Up to 512 GB SSD Check Amazon Smart looks Great specs 15.6-inch full HD display The white finish can gets dirty quickly Covered speakers Not yet available in the UK

The larger form factor of this 15.6in Chromebook Flip offers a few perks, most notably in the form of a dedicated number pad for a start – something almost unseen on Chromebooks. Again, the aesthetics are sleek. The matte white finish and ceramic coating create quite a unique look and texture and you get a full‑sized backlit keyboard.

The palm rest area has a nice feel and the touchpad proves to be super accurate, with palm-rejection tech and multitouch gesture support. Battery performance is very decent too, and you should be able to get up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Again, the down-firing speakers mean the sound isn't as great as it couple be, but lifting the keyboard improves this. At around $569 (it's yet to be released in the UK) this is reasonably priced for a great looking machine that feels premium.

(Image credit: ASUS )

03. ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200 The best budget ASUS Chromebook Flip CPU: Up to MediaTek Kompanio 820(8192) 2.2 GHz | Graphics: Up to Arm NATT MC5 | Display: 12-inch 1366 x 912p, 3:2 LCD display | RAM: 4GB or 8GB | Storage: Up to 128GB £349 View Deal at Currys £450.61 View Deal at Amazon Fantastic price Compact and portable Great display and decent battery life Mediocre performance Squashed keyboard Limited ports

The smaller,12in Asus Chromebook Flip CM3200 isn't as sleek or powerful as the two Chromebooks above, but if you're considering a Chromebook, it's probably powerful enough. And it fulfils the main criteria of Chromebooks – excellent value for checking emails, browsing the web, attending to video calls and streaming films from wherever you happen to find yourself. How good value? Well, we've seen it as low as $329.99 in the US and £349 in the UK.

It delivers exactly that with the bonus of the 2-in-1 form factor, and a nice HD screen with 3:2 screen ratio to get a useful amount of screen from the 12in display. Battery life is also fairly impressive for such a small laptop. The keyboard is a little squashed, but the compact form is great for portability.

(Image credit: ASUS )

04. ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 The best cheap ASUS Chromebook Flip for school CPU: Up to Intel Celeron N4000 Processor | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 | Display: 11.6-inch touch screen HD (1366 x 768) LED Backlit 235nits | RAM: 4GB or 8GB | Storage: Up to 64GB SSD £235 View Deal at Amazon £259.99 View Deal at Maplin UK Fantastic price Extra durable for classroom use Decent battery life Not very powerful

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is another super cheap Chromebook with the 360-degree Flip form factor. It's been made extra durable for classroom use, with a rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and a toughened hinge built to withstand bumps and drops. It offers enough battery life to get through the school day too.

The internal specs are hardly astounding, but it's enough for schoolwork and homework. As an extra neat feature, you get a world-facing camera allowing capture of photos and videos in tablet mode, which makes this as versatile as it is good value. Prices are around $280 / £240 – the cheapest ASUS Chromebook flip prices in this guide.

(Image credit: ASUS)

This is an older Chromebook released in 2019, but that means you get something like the sleek looks of the C436 above (though not the same build quality) for a very economical price. While it launched at $399 / £349, we've seen prices as low as $360 / £299 since, making this great value at the moment. Despite the price, you still get some nice features in the design with slim bezels and a backlit keyboard giving a higher-end appearance than the price suggests.

