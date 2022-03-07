The best Apple mouse deals in March 2022

Apple's Magic Mouse isn't the cheapest accessory around, so it's worth looking out for the best Apple mouse deals if you want one for your MacBook or even your iPad. Apple itself very rarely offers any discounts at all, but other retailers doe sometimes drop their prices, giving you the opportunity get an Apple Mouse discount.

If you have a desktop Mac, you probably already have an Apple Magic Mouse, but if you're on a MacBook and want the full Mac experience, it makes sense to treat yourself to one. As you'd expect, it offers perfect integration with MacOS, and its top surface also doubles as a gesture pad, which makes it an easy transition if you're used to using your MacBook's trackpad. In fact, the only downside is that the charging port is on the bottom of the mouse, which means you can't use it while you're charging. That said, a single charge can last over a month.

For more mouse options, see our guide to the best mouse for MacBook Pro and Air, or our guide to the best mouse overall. In the meantime, below you'll find the best current Apple mouse deals, and we'll also include the best Magic Trackpad deals for those looking for the super versatile Apple trackpad.

The best Apple mouse deals: Magic Mouse 2

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's own mouse offering is the wireless, rechargeable Magic Mouse, now on its second iteration. It integrates perfectly with MacOS and the Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures like swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents. It glides smoothly across a desk without needing a mat and the battery can last as long as a month on a single charge. It comes with a USB-C to Lightning Cable for pairing and charging by connecting to your Mac.

The best Apple mouse deals: Magic Trackpad 2

(Image credit: Apple)

Conversely, if you prefer using a trackpad and want to add one to a desktop Mac setup, many users swear by the Magic Trackpad. This 6in by 4in almost flat multitouch surface is more expensive than the Magic Mouse but it offers space for some more sophisticated finger gymnastics with 11 gestures for macOS, which you can turn on and customise in the System Preferences. The Magic Trackpad's increased gesture versatility makes it easier to navigate, and you can use Force Touch to access Look Up for additional information. While it takes up more space than a mouse, many find it more comfortable to use, and it avoids the main weakness of the Magic Mouse because you can use the Magic Trackpad while its charging.

Can you use an Apple mouse with an iPad? Yes, you can use the Apple Magic Mouse, or any wireless mouse with an iPad that's running iPadOS 13.4 or newer, which includes all iPad Pros and the iPad 5th generation or later. You'll need to pair the devices using the Bluetooth menu. Turn on your mouse, place it in pairing mode. Go to Bluetooth in the Settings app on your iPad and tap the name of the mouse. Click 'Pair' in the pop up box that appears.

Read more: