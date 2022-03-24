The best Herman Miller Mirra 2 prices for March 2022

We're here to find you the best Herman Miller Mirra 2 prices, and for good reason. We all do a great deal of sitting down in our working day, so maybe it's time to treat our backsides! On this page we've got all the best Herman Miller Mirra 2 prices that are currently available, so you can carry on working in utter comfort.

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 butterfly chair is a classic in furniture design, and as so there are many imitators out there. But none of them can guarantee the premium build quality, strong lumbar support and adjustable options that the original does.

It's safe to say that we rate the Mirra 2 highly. In our guides to the overall best office chairs and also specifically the best office chairs for back pain, we've ranked the Herman Miller Mirra 2 number one on both. Not only is it a work of design art in itself, but it's also built with sound ergonomics, making it great for people looking for a bold aesthetic chair, and one that will repay your posture in the long run.

Because the Herman Miller Mirra 2 is so popular, we often see it go out of stock from main retailers, especially around the big retail events. However, this page will bring you all the best prices (sometimes straight from the Herman Miller site) as and when they go live.

If you want to find out more about the brand, check out our guide to the best Herman Miller chairs (and also our page on Herman Miller Mirra 2 vs Aeron, another great but more expensive option from Herman Miller). If you want more information on the Herman Miller Mirra 2 chair, scroll down this page. But for now, here are the best Herman Miller Mirra 2 prices right now.

The best Herman Miller Mirra 2 prices

(Image credit: Herman Miller )

Herman Miller Mirra 2: price

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 chair is currently sold on the Herman Miller site for $1,345/£1,020, but these prices are not set in stone. For example, at the time of writing, the Herman Miller Mirra 2 is currently on sale there in the UK, bringing down the price to £867. This is actually the best price that we've seen it go for in the UK for some time.

Over in the US, the price is holding strong, so if you see it for anything under the $1,345 retail price, that's a decent entry point. We've previously seen it go for around $1,200, but this has been around 'peak trading' times (President's Day, Memorial Day Sale 2022, etc).

