Save $900 on this boss level gaming TV

The very best gaming TV can really take your console experience to the next level. Console gamers want to conquer their enemies and explore new worlds with crystal clarity and immersive sound, and for that only the best high-end TVs will do. If that sounds like you, we've found a deal well worth setting your sights on – $900 off the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV at Walmart, taking the cost from $2,699.99 to $1,796.99.



We rate the LG C1 OLED so highly that it reached number three on our rundown of the best TVs for PS5, and that goes for any gaming console. Already among the most value for money gaming TVs out there, it's an absolute steal for under $2000.

Don't worry UK gamers, we've found some high scoring gaming TV deals for you too. If you're in need of something a little more affordable, or just want to browse more options, be sure to visit our guide to the best TVs.

The best high-end gaming TV deals: US

LG OLED 65-inch TV: $2,699.99 $1,796.99 at Walmart

Save $903: This is a great saving on a great gaming TV. The LG C1's 4K OLED screen delivers deep blacks and bright colours. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports for your consoles. A great purchase for under $2000.



Samsung 85-inch TV: $2,799.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $800: If you want something a bit bigger there's a whopping saving to be made on this 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV. Crisp cinematic visuals are sure to boost your console gaming experience.



Sony 4K TV 55-inch: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: For PS5 players this is the ideal Sony TV to pair with your console, having been built for that exact purpose. This is a great mid-range option that doesn't skimp on image quality.



The best high-end gaming TV deals: UK

LG OLED 65-inch TV: £2,499 £1,799 at Very

Save £700: There's a big saving to be made on this excellent gaming TV for UK gamers too, taking the price down to under £2000. This is a great price for a pixel-perfect gaming experience.



Philips OLED 55-inch TV: £1,599 £1,199 at Currys

Save £400: Offering incredible image quality, this 55-inch Philips OLED 806 TV will make your games look great. The Ambilight LED lighting sets this one apart and makes for an immersive gaming experience.



