Epic Memorial Day Sale sees $260 off Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover

Best Buy's Memorial Day Surface Pro 7 deal is one you'll want to hurry up and grab if you're eyeing a new tablet for creative tasks. Right now, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover is $699, dropping its price by a $260 saving.

Although we briefly saw this Surface Pro 7 bundle for $100 less a month ago, this is still a solid deal on one of the best tablets with a stylus creatives can buy. Plus, the Type Cover is worth $129 on its own – and you're getting it here for free.

This Memorial Day Surface Pro 7 deal isn't the only notable deal we're finding at Best Buy this weekend. The larger 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro X is discounted $300 off at $1,199.99.

This latest version of the Surface Pro X features Microsoft's proprietary MS SQ2 processor plus LTE connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi. No Type Cover is included with this offer, but you can easily pick one up with the money you save here.



Head below for more info on Best Buy's Memorial Day Surface Pro 7 deal plus other offers. You can also check out our list of the best Memorial Day sales if you're seeking discounts on other tech.

Surface Pro 7 & Black Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260: This Memorial Day Surface Pro 7 offer is among the best prices we've seen for this bundle. The i3 processor model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, not to mention the brilliant Type Cover, which is regularly $129 by itself.

View Deal

Surface Pro X SQ2: $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300: A 13-inch screen plus an ARM processor developed by Microsoft and Qualcomm set this apart from the Surface Pro 7. Not to mention, it's super lightweight at under 2 lbs. and less than one inch thick.

View Deal

Are these Surface Pro deals not doing anything for you? Head below for even more great Microsoft Surface deals:

Beyond Best Buy's noteworthy Memorial Day Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X deals, there are other fantastic tech deals to be had this weekend. For instance, this Memorial Day TV sale boasts a 70-inch 4K TV for under $550 – perfect if you're looking for a new big-screen TV for streaming your favourite shows and movies this summer!

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Day is approaching fast. Check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021 to know what deals you can expect from this mid-summer shopping event.

Read more: