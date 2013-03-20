Wacom unveils new tablet for design professionals

Wacom has long been the go-to tablet manufacturer for design professionals, including digital artists, graphics designers and photographers. And now it's unveiled its first compact, full HD colour sketch pad - the Cintiq 13HD Pen Display.

With a 13-inch display boasting 16.7 million colours, a 1980 x 1080 resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle, the pen-controlled screen is designed to enable creative professionals sketch, draw and colour images with greater accuracy.



The accompanying Pro Pen, which is wireless and battery-free, offers 2,048 levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity, promising to make drawing feel natural than ever. The stand is optimized for use in a choice of four settings: flat, 22°, 35° and 50°. The Wacom Cintiq 13HD will be on sale from April for $999/£749.99.

