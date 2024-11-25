3 things the design industry needs to improve according to experts

Features
By
published

We need to strike a balance between innovation and empathy.

Person taking notes with a bright thought bubble above them
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The design industry is constantly evolving but with such rapid advancements in technology, trends and workplace culture, inevitably, there are still creases to iron out. To get a gauge for the current creative climate, I spoke to leading experts to find out what they think the design industry needs to improve and what steps we can take for a better future.

It's easy to reduce the design industry to its foundational practice, but top graphic design software and technical training aren't all that's required for a streamlined industry. From ethical evolution to increased accessibility, the human side of the industry needs to adapt alongside its technological advancements – only then can we strike a balance of innovation and empathy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles