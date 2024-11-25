3 things the design industry needs to improve according to experts

The design industry is constantly evolving but with such rapid advancements in technology, trends and workplace culture, inevitably, there are still creases to iron out. To get a gauge for the current creative climate, I spoke to leading experts to find out what they think the design industry needs to improve and what steps we can take for a better future.

It's easy to reduce the design industry to its foundational practice, but top graphic design software and technical training aren't all that's required for a streamlined industry. From ethical evolution to increased accessibility, the human side of the industry needs to adapt alongside its technological advancements – only then can we strike a balance of innovation and empathy.

01. Accessibility

While the mindfulness around accessible design is increasingly improving, there are still leaps and bounds to be made in ensuring it's baked into the industry's collective practice. "Our designs should be usable by people of all abilities and backgrounds, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind. This means considering diverse needs and making sure our products are accessible to everyone," says Ruca's co-founder and head of design, Nolan Cabeje.

That's not to say that design agencies aren't already taking steps towards inclusive practice – at Bristol-based design agency Fiasco, there are already programs in place to support emerging talent. "At Fiasco, we try to help facilitate inclusivity and accessibility into the industry by offering programmes such as Open Internship, Tracking (in collaboration with Noods Levels), as well as work experience and portfolio reviews. I always love having fresh talent in the studio, it reminds me of how far I have come and how much I have to pass on to others," says Fiasco's mid-weight designer Claudia Aggett.

02. Sustainability

While we might think of design as a predominantly digital field nowadays, sustainability remains an integral issue in the industry. For Burgopak's Dane Whitehurst, "the most important challenge for the packaging industry right now is the environment".

"We have fundamentally baked sustainability into our entire process and creative practice," Dane says, "But building improvements will rely on the industry, consumers and governments all pulling together. We need to build greater awareness, clearer communication, better behaviours and a more aligned approach. But none of this is possible without a shared sense of ownership and responsibility."

03. Creativity

It might seem obvious, but in a creative field often led by trends it's important to maintain a sense of creativity, embracing new ideas and innovation. "At its core, the industry needs a resurgence of creativity," says Raw Materials' CEO John Roescher. "Over the past decade, there’s been a noticeable shift towards over-indexing on systems, standards and optimization, which definitely has its place, but has inadvertently stifled the kind of creative problem-solving that drives true innovation."

"We need to bring back a stronger focus on creativity as the primary driver of value in design. It’s not just about following best practices or adhering to established frameworks; it’s about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, taking risks and solving problems in ways that haven’t been done before. The industry needs to be less afraid of venturing into the unknown and more willing to embrace the messiness and unpredictability that often accompany groundbreaking work." John adds.

By no means is there an overnight fix to the industry's current obstacles, but taking a more mindful and adaptable approach to design is the key to remoulding creative practice for the better. "The industry isn't a machine that needs to be fixed, it’s a river that changes course and shape based on the tremendous force of culture and markets," says Red Antler's CCO Kiser Barnes. "My advice is to ride the wave, be one with the river, and listen more closely to the world around you."

For more creative inspiration, take a look at our Day in the Life series to learn more from the industry's leading creatives. If you're after more industry insight, take a look at the main challenges designers face today, and what you can do to get ahead of the game.