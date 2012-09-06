Amazing animated optical illusion

Designer 'Brusspup' has created a number of animated optical illusions for us to enjoy. This latest video is the fifth in the series and as soon as we saw it, we just had to share it with you.

During the video we see rotating cogs, a running leopard and even a pacman munching on bullets. It's incredible to think that each was created using a series of templates; simply glided across each other to showcase this amazing effect.

Do it yourself

Below each video on YouTube, Brusspup has provided links for the images found in this video, so you can print them out and try it yourself! You'll have to print the template onto a transparency; if you have an ink jet printer you have to use a special transparency made specifically for ink jet printers.

When you print the images and the template make sure to print them all at the same size if any of the sizes change the effect will not work. Here are the links for the video shown above:

http://i.imgur.com/OjcTQ.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/PTAm3.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/l2hoW.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/sm2dv.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/RvTpQ.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/rmhP0.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/JUjKj.jpg

For more advanced animation technology, check out our After Effects CS6 review.

If you try your hand at Brusspup's illusions, let us know how you get on in the comments box below. Good luck!