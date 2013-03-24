AROUND THE BLOQ: CS6 timesavers, data visualization tools, whisky fonts, and more!

10 CS6 timesavers
Work smarter and faster with Ben Hewitt’s 10 tips for squeezing the most out of CS6.
Create a responsive wireframe
If you’ve worked with responsive design some time in the last two years, you will have probably heard this comment from clients at least once: “I don’t get it." Relax. Chris Da Sie builds a single-page example showcasing the power of open source framework, Wirefy.
The 20 best tools for data visualization
A picture is worth a thousand words, but creating cool infographics can be time-consuming. So we've found 20 amazing tools to make it easier.
Tutorial: Using 3ds Max’s Graphite modelling tools
Paul Hatton discovers how to use these handy tools to make building models in 3ds Max much easier.
Have I got booze for you: whisky-flavoured typography
Who said typographers lacked spirit? This specially-created typeface reflects the complex tasting notes of a 12-year-old Scotch.
5 killer ways to use perceived affordance
Helping a user understand what they can interact with – and indeed what they can’t – is of fundamental importance in web design, says Gene Crawford.
The 35 best iPhone apps for designers
From sketching on the go to choosing colours and fonts, these awesome iPhone apps will speed up your workflow and help you make the right design choices.