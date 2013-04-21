AROUND THE BLOQ: top typography apps, a new Photoshop feature and much more!

Boost your skills and knowledge, create typefaces and play font-related games with these brilliant typography apps for Apple devices.

Identities need to evolve and adapt. The Clocksmiths show you how to create a dynamic branding system using a modular grid and custom icons.

The downturn has caused freelancers to suffer at the hands of cash-strapped clients, argues Jon Norris. These tips should help smooth your cashflow.

A new Shake Reduction tool is set to be part of Photoshop CS7. See it in action and find out more about it here.

With UK record shops facing financial difficulties, things are getting even tighter for those designing for the music industry. Is there a future? Where next? Rod Steele undertook a field trip to find out.

Gavin Wye explains how a well-designed roadmap can lead to a well-designed product.

With a specialism in modelling, texturing and shading, artist Cindy KyungAh Jang has created the kitchen of a famous Italian chef in this image.