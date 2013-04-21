AROUND THE BLOQ: top typography apps, a new Photoshop feature and much more!

Top 30 typography apps for iPhone and iPad
Boost your skills and knowledge, create typefaces and play font-related games with these brilliant typography apps for Apple devices.
Design a dynamic icon-based identity
Identities need to evolve and adapt. The Clocksmiths show you how to create a dynamic branding system using a modular grid and custom icons.
Money tips for freelancers
The downturn has caused freelancers to suffer at the hands of cash-strapped clients, argues Jon Norris. These tips should help smooth your cashflow.
Adobe unveils new Photoshop feature
A new Shake Reduction tool is set to be part of Photoshop CS7. See it in action and find out more about it here.
The high street's dance with death
With UK record shops facing financial difficulties, things are getting even tighter for those designing for the music industry. Is there a future? Where next? Rod Steele undertook a field trip to find out.
Create excellent roadmaps
Gavin Wye explains how a well-designed roadmap can lead to a well-designed product.
3D World Gallery: a tasty treat
With a specialism in modelling, texturing and shading, artist Cindy KyungAh Jang has created the kitchen of a famous Italian chef in this image.