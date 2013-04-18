Adobe unveils Shake Reduction feature for Photoshop

Adobe has released a video demonstrating a new tool set to be unveiled as part of the next release of their photo-editing software, Photoshop CS7.

In the clip, senior Photoshop product manager Zorana Gee briefly demonstrates the new Shake Reduction tool, which is aimed at photographers and lives in the Sharpen section of the Filter menu.

De-blurring

The Shake Reduction tool allows photographers to de-blur an image, which Gee says works especially well with photos taken in low-light conditions or with a slow shutter speed.

Shake Reduction is not something that was raised when we asked designers what they would like to see in the much-anticipated Photoshop CS7, but this clip has got us all excited about the forthcoming release again!

