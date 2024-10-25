Bose's new rebrand showcases its hand drawn heritage logo

News
By
published

A subtle design tweak makes a big impact.

Bose logo
(Image credit: Bose/Collins)

Bose has unveiled a harmonious new brand identity celebrating its heritage while carrying its innovative legacy into the modern age. Steeped in a rich history of audio engineering excellence, the rebrand has a revitalised appeal that captures the brand's dynamic spirit while reinforcing its timeless elegance.

Looking back at some of the best rebrands of all time it's clear that mastering the fine balance between heritage and contemporary elevation is no easy task. With an energetic new colour palette, sleek typography and an authoritative brand voice, Bose's new identity is a refined homage to its design legacy and a powerful projection of its innovative future.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles