Could a sleek rebrand make Tezza the trendiest photo app for social media?

News
By
published

It's the photo-editing app that thinks it's a fashion brand.

Tezza app rebrand
(Image credit: Tezza / Saint-Urbain)

Tezza isn't exactly a household name, but the influencer and entrepreneur Tessa Barton's photo editing app has gained something a cult following among those who want their Instagram snaps to have that fashionable vintage look. Now the brand is hoping to expand with a rebrand that aims to match the coolness of the photos its users create.

The brand's also venturing into other areas, including merchandise, like phone cases, collage kits, and, somewhat strangely, candles. It seems Tezza no longer wants to be just a fashionable photo app. It wants to be a fashion brand.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles