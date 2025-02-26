Everyone's saying the same thing about the Trump 'racist' iPhone bug

There's a fine line between a bug and a feature, apparently.

iPhone 16
(Image credit: Apple)

Google has seen a spike in searches for the word 'racist' over the last twenty-four hours, and it turns out there's a peculiar reason. iPhone users have discovered a 'bug' whereby voice dictation is translating the spoken word 'racist' into the written word 'Trump' – and we're seeing the evidence of users testing it out. Apple has since promised to fix the issue (whilst offering a sort-of-explanation), but the whole affair has raised plenty of eyebrows.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers dictation and we are rolling out a fix,” Apple announced, explaining that "phonetic overlap” between the words 'Trump' and 'racist' was causing the issue. But there's already plenty of speculation over whether this was a bug at all.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

