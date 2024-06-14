Milan Symphony Orchestra unveils harmonious new identity

Landor composes a "symphony of aesthetic pieces."

Landor rebrand for Milan Symphony Orchestra
(Image credit: Landor)

Milan Symphony Orchestra has unveiled a sleek new identity that celebrates the rich flavours of Milanese culture in a classy, contemporary visual refresh. Taking cues from the architecture, art and most importantly, the music of Milan, the new design system embodies the city in a delightful, multi-sensory celebration of creativity. 

With a focus on connecting the orchestra's heritage with Milan's bustling modern culture, the new design system is an elevated homage to both past and present. The best rebrands expertly blend the essence of a brand's identity with a contemporary edge that sets it apart from the competition. With an immersive logo, sleek typography and a thoroughly fresh design system, Milan Symphony Orchestra's new identity is a harmonious feast for the eyes (and ears). 

Landor rebrand for Milan Symphony Orchestra
Landor rebrand for Milan Symphony Orchestra
