“We’ve had to stop and think ‘where are we going?’”: Mucho’s Marc Català on creating one of the world’s most exciting design agencies

We're basically a group of friends with graphic design backgrounds coming together. Our main philosophy is the idea that through images, we can convey meaning… And so it's about how that thing that is very abstract can become something visual and people can get it.

What’s also really important for us is being a collective, this idea of collective intelligence. That's why it's never so much about individual partners. We're creating not just for the partners but for everybody in the studio, and also with clients to establish this kind of collective intelligence. It's always about how we can talk together, work together and help develop as a team and build up from what everybody thinks – through dialogue, sometimes heated arguments. It does involve a lot of back and forth of ideas, and learning how to sum up and learn from those.

And because this meaning thing was really important, we've added this idea of strategy, which is really key as a layer to design. The gap is closing, but some time ago, there were studios that were more strategy led, and really good design studios. But in terms of the bridge in the middle, there wasn't that much. It's not just us, of course, there’s a whole generation of studios doing that. I think it’s working well but we still need to improve.