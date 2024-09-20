Olympic Marketing 2.0: how brands are winning gold through unity, not just sponsorship

Features
By
published

Unite or become irrelevant, says branding expert Jenna Isken.

The Olympic rings no longer guarantee marketing gold. As the torch passes from Paris 2024 to Los Angeles 2028, savvy brands are rewriting the playbook, transforming the world's biggest sporting event into a catalyst for unity and social change. Here's how the most innovative players are breaking away from the pack.

The new podium: engagement over exposure

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jenna Isken
Jenna Isken

With over 16 years in the industry, Jenna Isken is best described as a brand athlete—rich in experience and broad in expertise. 

At the intersection of creativity and strategy, Jenna has built a diverse career spanning agency and client-side roles. As Global Head of Siegel+Gale's Brand Experience practice, Jenna partners with C-suite executives to align brand strategy with customer touchpoints, creating innovative experiences that drive business outcomes. Her passion for simplicity and audience-centric design extends beyond work, as Jenna actively mentors new talent and promotes industry diversity.

Related articles