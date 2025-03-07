Taco Bell accidentally nailed branding with an 'In Memoriam' video for cancelled menu items

This wasn't meant for public consumption, but everyone loves it.

Taco Bell
(Image credit: Taco Bell)

Taco Bell has provoked amusement online by including an 'In Memoriam' segment to its failed chicken products during its Live Más event. This is the second in-person conference Taco Bell has hosted, during which it announces new product lines tech-reveal-style. But this year it also put together an Oscars-style tribute section for all the products that didn't make it, complete with the dates they were on sale during.

It's an amusing way to approach branding missteps, and induce debate over exactly why some products failed – both online and (I imagine) in person. With the host making smart comments like "I don't know why we called it that", it allows the brand to own its mistakes. See the video below, courtesy of IGN's X account.

