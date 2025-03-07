Taco Bell has provoked amusement online by including an 'In Memoriam' segment to its failed chicken products during its Live Más event. This is the second in-person conference Taco Bell has hosted, during which it announces new product lines tech-reveal-style. But this year it also put together an Oscars-style tribute section for all the products that didn't make it, complete with the dates they were on sale during.

It's an amusing way to approach branding missteps, and induce debate over exactly why some products failed – both online and (I imagine) in person. With the host making smart comments like "I don't know why we called it that", it allows the brand to own its mistakes. See the video below, courtesy of IGN's X account.

Taco Bell really made an In Memoriam segment for their failed chicken items: pic.twitter.com/mko4tu010NMarch 6, 2025

Dozens of new menu items were revealed at the event, but it's the failed food of times past that have attracted attention on social media, with comments ranging from incredulous: "Where is this? There's an event where they announce Taco Bell items on a stage?" and "Fast food restaurants are doing technology style reveals now?".



In fact, there are tens of comments under IGN's video reminiscing about the past menu items, requesting some return and expressing affection for the brand. The segment is a great marketing idea – whether or not it was meant to be. For other times brands did social well, see our brands that rule at social media post.