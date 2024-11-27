The KFC x Burger King collab is a genius marketing move

News
By
published

Squashed beef never looked so delicious.

KFC x Burger King collab
(Image credit: KFC/Burger King)

KFC and Burger King have finally ceased their food fight, launching an unexpected collaboration that celebrates the best of both brands. In a time when fast-food chain rivalry is getting a little stale, it's refreshing to see the pair buck the trends and embrace the power of friendship with their new BBF Burger.

Quite frankly I never thought I'd see the day the fast-food giants finally end their clash, let alone team up for a tasty partnership. For a while now we've been saying that brands need to stop featuring competitors in their ads, but I may have to disagree – squashed beef never looked so delicious.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles