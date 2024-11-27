The KFC x Burger King collab is a genius marketing move
Squashed beef never looked so delicious.
KFC and Burger King have finally ceased their food fight, launching an unexpected collaboration that celebrates the best of both brands. In a time when fast-food chain rivalry is getting a little stale, it's refreshing to see the pair buck the trends and embrace the power of friendship with their new BBF Burger.
Quite frankly I never thought I'd see the day the fast-food giants finally end their clash, let alone team up for a tasty partnership. For a while now we've been saying that brands need to stop featuring competitors in their ads, but I may have to disagree – squashed beef never looked so delicious.
A post shared by BURGER KING® FRANCE 🍔 (@burgerkingfr)
A photo posted by on
Launching in France, the Burger King x KFC BBF Burger is a harmonious blend of both brands. Consisting of a sesame seed bun, iceberg lettuce and melted cheddar cheese, fans can choose between KFC's signature fried chicken, Burger King's flame-grilled beef, or a plant-based alternative, complete with a collab-exclusive white BBQ sauce. According to La Parisien, the pair have “decided to put their rivalry aside” (for now) in what they're calling "the collab of the century".
Promoting their newfound friendship is a playful ad featuring KFC and Burger King employees coming together to sing War's 'Why Can't We Be Friends?'. The campaign spreads to the brands' respective social channels where their profile pictures have been swapped out to display both brand logos, commemorating the loving unison.
For more branding news, check out Pepsi's cheeky fast-food logo redesigns that put a spin on iconic restaurants. If you're after more fast food rivalry, take a look at the new ad that proves Burger King’s beef with McDonald’s is getting stale.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
Related articles
- I've found the 5 best iPad deals this Black Friday, and they're ALL at their lowest price ever
- Another year, another huge Black Friday deal on my favourite coffee machine
- I love the adorable illustrations in this dairy brand’s new identity
- Shapelab Lite, the first polygon-based 3D sculpting app for Quest 3, is out now