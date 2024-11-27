The KFC x Burger King collab is a genius marketing move

KFC and Burger King have finally ceased their food fight, launching an unexpected collaboration that celebrates the best of both brands. In a time when fast-food chain rivalry is getting a little stale, it's refreshing to see the pair buck the trends and embrace the power of friendship with their new BBF Burger.

Quite frankly I never thought I'd see the day the fast-food giants finally end their clash, let alone team up for a tasty partnership. For a while now we've been saying that brands need to stop featuring competitors in their ads, but I may have to disagree – squashed beef never looked so delicious.

A post shared by BURGER KING® FRANCE 🍔 (@burgerkingfr) A photo posted by on

Launching in France, the Burger King x KFC BBF Burger is a harmonious blend of both brands. Consisting of a sesame seed bun, iceberg lettuce and melted cheddar cheese, fans can choose between KFC's signature fried chicken, Burger King's flame-grilled beef, or a plant-based alternative, complete with a collab-exclusive white BBQ sauce. According to La Parisien, the pair have “decided to put their rivalry aside” (for now) in what they're calling "the collab of the century".

Buzzman pour Burger King et KFC - "La collab' du siècle" - Novembre 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Promoting their newfound friendship is a playful ad featuring KFC and Burger King employees coming together to sing War's 'Why Can't We Be Friends?'. The campaign spreads to the brands' respective social channels where their profile pictures have been swapped out to display both brand logos, commemorating the loving unison.

(Image credit: KFC/Burger King)

For more branding news, check out Pepsi's cheeky fast-food logo redesigns that put a spin on iconic restaurants. If you're after more fast food rivalry, take a look at the new ad that proves Burger King’s beef with McDonald’s is getting stale.