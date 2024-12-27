Two years on, X blue checkmarks are still causing chaos

Two years ago, Elon Musk launched 'Twitter Blue' with a ghastly logo design and a promise to end Twitter’s "lords & peasants system" by offering blue checkmarks to anyone prepared to pay $8 a month. Coming before the rebrand to X, the move almost killed the platform, and things haven't got much better (see our pick of the best X alternatives if you're wondering where to go).

With so many parody accounts buying 'verified' status, Twitter had to add first grey and then gold checkmarks. The result was a system of lords, peasants, and peasants who paid to not look like peasants but whose shiny blue tick was now worthless. Two years on, things are no less chaotic, with some paying peasants now complaining that their paid-for blue checkmarks are being taken away.

That wild Twitter Blue logo (Image credit: Twitter)

Twitter Blue is no more, since it's been replaced with X Premium, which has been trying to promote itself as the ideal Christmas gift (perhaps for someone you really hate). But it seems that paying for a blue tick doesn't mean it's yours to keep.

There's been a spate of complaints from people saying they had their checkmarks removed or placed 'under review' despite paying for X Premium. Some are claiming that it's an attempt by Musk to stifle criticism or the expression of political views that he disagrees with, but strangely many of the people complaining are as extreme right as Musk if not more so.

Because @X keeps changing the rules of verification and payment by breaching a Contract.The famous and horrifying "fine print", allows them to have a kind of extortion since only likes from verified accounts count now. It would be good if they do not make changes while the…December 27, 2024

People pay for verified blue checks.They post free speech. Elon disagrees. And he’s an entitled billionaire.Elon removes their PAID for verification without pause.Sounds like a lawsuit. Class action. pic.twitter.com/T2UVJxVvDvDecember 27, 2024

It seems the mass blue tick outage may have a more mundane explanation related to payment complications involving ConservativeOG, to which many of the people complaining are linked. But Musk has caused even more controversy by revealing that verified users have the power to lower the reach of other users' accounts by muting them. So much for an end to "lords and peasants".

THIS IS CALLED CENSORSHIP! Thanks for letting us know that the "elite" users have control over our accounts. Is this what Premium and Premium+ subscribers are paying for? So if a smaller account is growing and that threatens their ad revenue, then the bigger accounts can…December 27, 2024

The latest controversy shows why advertisers won't touch X. The platform has become so unreliable and prone to random chaos.

In the meantime, Tesla has launched a flying Cybertruck... kind of.