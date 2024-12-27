Two years on, X blue checkmarks are still causing chaos

News
By
published

Some people say their paid-for blue tick has disappeared.

X logo and X blue checkmark
(Image credit: X)

Two years ago, Elon Musk launched 'Twitter Blue' with a ghastly logo design and a promise to end Twitter’s "lords & peasants system" by offering blue checkmarks to anyone prepared to pay $8 a month. Coming before the rebrand to X, the move almost killed the platform, and things haven't got much better (see our pick of the best X alternatives if you're wondering where to go).

With so many parody accounts buying 'verified' status, Twitter had to add first grey and then gold checkmarks. The result was a system of lords, peasants, and peasants who paid to not look like peasants but whose shiny blue tick was now worthless. Two years on, things are no less chaotic, with some paying peasants now complaining that their paid-for blue checkmarks are being taken away.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles