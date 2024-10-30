Upwork's new identity shows the importance of motion in modern branding

The freelance platform gets a dynamic brand refresh.

Upwork branding
(Image credit: Upwork / NOT Wieden+Kennedy)

Rebranding a freelance talent platform sounds like a tall task. How do you give an exciting and appealing personality to... work? But Upwork's managed that with a dynamic new brand identity that leans into its mission to create a flexible workspace for the future. And it shows just how important motion is in modern branding.

In Upwork's brand refresh, movement isn't just an afterthought (like when a brand suddenly decides it needs to solder on an animated logo or audio logo to an existing identity). It's baked in throughout in the form of motion behaviours that are intended to reflect a world of work that never stands still. The result is a design language that feels consistent across everything from social posts to the platform's UI design.

Upwork branding
