Why you need to adopt a 'fix and flex' approach to branding

Features
By
published

How relying on consistency sinks a brand.

man with headphones in and prosthetic legs next to identity system
(Image credit: Move United)

Solely focusing on brand compliance and consistency tethers a brand to a world of creative complacency. A mooring to the boring, as it were.

It typically starts so well. With the brand idea acting as a North Star, a refreshed visual identity ensures it looks dapper while standing out from the crowd. Everyone’s on board, enthused. Colours follow orders, fonts awash with obedience, logo is in shipshape fashion, photography in focus.

Scott Lambert
Scott Lambert
Creative director, Design Bridge and Partners

Scott is one of the multi-award-winning Creative Directors at DB&P.​ Over 23 years, Scott has launched, refreshed, and re-imagined some of the most well-known brands across Asia, Europe, The Middle East and North America.​ His experience spans a multitude of categories from financial powerhouses to Asian tech platform brands, from CPG to telcos to scientific research, real estate and beyond. Scott’s book, The Typefaces, attracted global acclaim, he often judges awards, speaks about creativity, and contributes to design education through D&AD.

