Even Robin Hood hates Nottingham Building Society's new logo

We're still not sure what it's supposed to be.

Nottingham Building Society logo designs before and after
(Image credit: Nottingham Building Society)

For decades, Nottingham Building Society had maintained a strong visual connection to its home city in the form of a logo design featuring the iconic image of Robin Hood, identifiable by his bycocket. The legendary prince of thieves remains part of the identity of the city in the Midlands, and a big tourist attraction.

But times have changed. The building society (a bit like a credit union for US readers) no longer operates in Nottinghamshire alone, boasting several branches in neighbouring counties. Nor, I presume, does it rob from its richer clients to give to the poor. As a result, it's decided it was time to drop Robin Hood from its brand identity and replace him with... a squiggle. Unsurprisingly, there's an almighty outcry (One of the best logos, it is not).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

