Colour chart reflects the harsh realities of life

This morbid colour chart has some fairly grisly influences

The quirky colour names commonly found in the world of design are subverted in this palette which draws on the more deadly side of nature. Created by the first Black Mountains Artist-In-Residence, Rebecca Chesney, Snapshot is a range of almost 100 paint tones inspired by the brutal side of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Taking her cues from the Brecon Beacon's unique landscape, as well as the region's wildlife and winter weather, Chesney settled on names that strike a more daring note.

Whereas up-market properties use high-end paint shades, Snapshot includes colours such as 'Victim' which was inspired by a frozen dead lamb, and 'Metal Forage' which can trace its roots back to an abandoned landrover.

See all the gruesome colours by clicking on the image

There's a deeper message behind some of the more outrageous names though, as Chesney is keen to highlight the effects of climate change and pollution. The colour 'River Streamer', for example, is a pale blue drawn from water-worn plastics on river beds.

She explains that "after spending time in such a distinctive place, it feels a strange habit of our modern lives to try and reduce and synthesise what cannot be replicated, whether in smells sold to us by air freshener companies, or paints that we dab onto our living room walls".

Launched by Arts Alive, Crickhowell by PEAK, Chesney has started exploring how to develop these colours commercially in partnership with an ecological building products company. Maybe we'll be decorating our homes with colours such as 'Pecked Carcass' or 'Shot Fox' in the near future?