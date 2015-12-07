This creative process timeline totally nails it

Some designers are blessed with organisational skills that mean the time spent between commission and deadline is a smooth, trouble-free arena. But some of us are not like that. At. All.

If you can relate to the latter description, then you'll appreciate this 'creative process' timeline, created by Drew of Toothpaste for Dinner.

Okay, it's not the best infographic around, but for some of us the timeline is SPOT-ON. And while we're all laughing now, we are learning nothing. Not a jot.

