Critics have missed the point of the WTA's "generic" rebrand

News
By
published

Aesthetics aren't everything.

WTA logo
(Image credit: WTA)

The WTA recently debuted its new visual identity – an authoritative new look that brings us into a refreshingly bold era for women's tennis. Like many of the best rebrands, the WTA's new look doesn't rely on aesthetics alone, establishing an empowering message to inspire future generations and "rally the world" behind the dynamic sport.

While some critics (and players) have slammed the new logo design, I believe some are missing the point – design is just one side of the multifaceted rebrand. While definitively more minimalist than its predecessor, the WTA's new logo shines in its simple yet bold design, demonstrating how stripped-back visuals can bolster a powerful brand message.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Walmart new visual identity
Walmart’s refresh attracted criticism – but designers loved it
PrettyLittleThing new logo 2025
PrettyLittleThing’s ‘luxury’ rebrand hides the ugly truth about unethical practice
Walmart new visual identity
Ignore the hate, Walmart's bold new branding is the definition of a glow up
Jaguar logo
The year in logos: 2024 was both pivotal and controversial
WWE RAW official logo
I take it back, the new WWE RAW logo isn't as bad as I thought
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
Latest in Design
Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design
WTA logo
Critics have missed the point of the WTA's "generic" rebrand
Eventbrite&#039;s rebrand
Eventbrite’s vibrant rebrand revives the magic of live experiences
Graphic design studio
Have the creative industries really got nicer?
iPad 11th generation
Apple somehow managed to make the iPad line up even stranger
Abrdn
Abrdn reverses much-mocked rebrand – but adds a different annoying quirk
Latest in News
Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design
Image from Black Myth Wukong, a video game made in Unreal Engine
Is Unreal Engine 5 still too advanced for PC games?
ASUS Zenbook OLED deal
This ASUS Zenbook laptop has a smashing discount, now only $799.99
Cricut Maker 4 and Explore 4 series
Cricut's new Maker 4 will be twice as fast as the best-selling Maker 3 model
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gets a wild new park design
WTA logo
Critics have missed the point of the WTA's "generic" rebrand