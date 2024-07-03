5 creatives to watch from D&AD New Blood 2024

News
By
published

The next generation of designers is here to make a statement.

D&AD New Blood 2024
(Image credit: D&AD New Blood)

I recently had the pleasure of attending this year's D&AD New Blood Festival – celebrating the best-emerging talent in the creative industries. It's a delightful melting pot of design inspiration, shaking up the creative climate as we know it and promising an exciting new generation of creative minds.

The soon-to-be graduates showed a thirst for innovation and a fearlessness towards breaking the rules – challenging the comfort and convention of the current design sphere. If we can take anything from New Blood, it's that creatives should be learning from the up-and-coming generation – here are the ones I think you should watch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles