Design events of the week

SXSW isn't the only design event in Texas! Creative conference Circles is a place to learn from world-changing thinkers and innovators from the creative community. Here you can cure any creative rut you may be stuck in by mingling with others who share the same passion as you, with topics encompassing creativitiy, processes and journeys.

A relatively young conference, in its third year Digitized is taking the step from a national to an international event, with talks, workshops and more to achieve a three point mission: Work-Learn-Fun. Lectures will either be given in English or simultaneous Greek to English translation will be provided.

Date: 20-21 September

20-21 September Location: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Focus: Design, UX, web design

Design, UX, web design Speakers: Robert Bader, Gerasimos Tsiamalos, Jan Martin

A day of discussion and demonstration that will showcase cutting edge prototypes in the changing publishing industry. The day is split into three parts. The first examines how to innovate showcases new projects that have been produced through innovation programmes. Part two introduces projects that are pushing boundaries and experimenting with new forms. And the final part asks: can experimentation lead to new and sustainable revenue streams or is it just too big a risk?

Date: 24 September

24 September Location: London

London Focus: Pioneering new ways to write, publish and distribute content.

Pioneering new ways to write, publish and distribute content. Speakers: Diana Stepner, Charles Catton, Fionnuala Duggan

Further ahead...

Date: 27 September

27 September Location: Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam

Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam Focus: Web design and development

Location: Stockholm (7-8 Oct), Wellington (18-19 Oct), Melbourne (25-26 Oct), Brisbane (31 Oct)

Stockholm (7-8 Oct), Wellington (18-19 Oct), Melbourne (25-26 Oct), Brisbane (31 Oct) Focus: Graphic Design, Film, Art, Illustration, Web Design, Photography, Visual Effects, Animation, Graffiti, Motion Graphics and Stop Motion

Date : 10-12 October

: 10-12 October Location : Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis MN

: Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis MN Focus: Head - Design thinking or strategy; Heart - Design for social impact; and Hand - Design as craft

Date: 24-25 October

24-25 October Location: MiCO - Fiera Milano City, gate 14, via Giovanni Gattamelata, 5, 20149 Milan

MiCO - Fiera Milano City, gate 14, via Giovanni Gattamelata, 5, 20149 Milan Focus: Design, technology, interactive

Date : 2 November

: 2 November Location : Manhattan, New York.

: Manhattan, New York. Focus: Web typography

Date : 19-22 November

: 19-22 November Location : Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Focus: Computer graphics and interactive technology

