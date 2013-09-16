Design events of the week

The design conference calendar is packed with great conferences, meet-ups and other events, and each week we're going to let you know about the best ones going on around the world.
If you want to plan ahead a little more in advance, then read on further, as we highlight the best events throughout the rest of the year. But as far as the next seven days go, here are the events we'd recommend checking out...
01. Circles
SXSW isn't the only design event in Texas! Creative conference Circles is a place to learn from world-changing thinkers and innovators from the creative community. Here you can cure any creative rut you may be stuck in by mingling with others who share the same passion as you, with topics encompassing creativitiy, processes and journeys.
- Date: 19-20 September
- Location: Palace Arts Centre, Grapevine, Texas
- Focus: Design, inspiration, development
- Speakers: Cameron Moll, Matthew Smith, Jeff Sheldon, Megan Gilger and more
02. Digitized
A relatively young conference, in its third year Digitized is taking the step from a national to an international event, with talks, workshops and more to achieve a three point mission: Work-Learn-Fun. Lectures will either be given in English or simultaneous Greek to English translation will be provided.
- Date: 20-21 September
- Location: Athens, Greece
- Focus: Design, UX, web design
- Speakers: Robert Bader, Gerasimos Tsiamalos, Jan Martin
03. Publish! New adventures in innovation
A day of discussion and demonstration that will showcase cutting edge prototypes in the changing publishing industry. The day is split into three parts. The first examines how to innovate showcases new projects that have been produced through innovation programmes. Part two introduces projects that are pushing boundaries and experimenting with new forms. And the final part asks: can experimentation lead to new and sustainable revenue streams or is it just too big a risk?
- Date: 24 September
- Location: London
- Focus: Pioneering new ways to write, publish and distribute content.
- Speakers: Diana Stepner, Charles Catton, Fionnuala Duggan
Further ahead...
BubbleConf 2013
- Date: 27 September
- Location: Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam
- Focus: Web design and development
Semi-Permanent
- Location: Stockholm (7-8 Oct), Wellington (18-19 Oct), Melbourne (25-26 Oct), Brisbane (31 Oct)
- Focus: Graphic Design, Film, Art, Illustration, Web Design, Photography, Visual Effects, Animation, Graffiti, Motion Graphics and Stop Motion
AIGA
- Date: 10-12 October
- Location: Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis MN
- Focus: Head - Design thinking or strategy; Heart - Design for social impact; and Hand - Design as craft
Frontiers of Interaction
- Date: 24-25 October
- Location: MiCO - Fiera Milano City, gate 14, via Giovanni Gattamelata, 5, 20149 Milan
- Focus: Design, technology, interactive
Ampersand
- Date: 2 November
- Location: Manhattan, New York.
- Focus: Web typography
SIGGRAPH Asia
- Date: 19-22 November
- Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Focus: Computer graphics and interactive technology
Want us to include your event in future event roundups? Email us with the details here (using the subject line: 'Design Events').