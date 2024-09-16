My Favourite Font: Designer Lucy Eden on Cora

News
By
published

"It has a softness, friendliness and stability to it all at the same time."

Lucy Eden
(Image credit: Lucy Eden)

It's Typography Week here at Creative Bloq, and we've been catching up with graphic designers around the world to talk all things type. Every designer has a favourite font or typeface (although let's be honest, it's likely to keep changing). For more typographical inspiration, take a look at our guide to the best free fonts.

Lucy Eden is a branding specialist and educator who builds bold and individual brand identities for clients around the world while using her content creation on social media to inspire and educate fellow creatives in the field. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles